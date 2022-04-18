BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Up 3.1% This Week

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $105,237.68 and approximately $4.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

