BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 228,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,660. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.29.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. Research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.