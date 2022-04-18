BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.35.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. Research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
