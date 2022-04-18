Belt Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.91 or 0.07390588 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,222.82 or 0.99995972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041849 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

