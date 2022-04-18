BENQI (QI) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

BENQI (QI) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. BENQI has a total market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $11.82 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BENQI has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.25 or 0.07410661 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,366.58 or 0.99694931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048728 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

