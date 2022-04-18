Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at KeyCorp

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $976.39 million, a PE ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 2.58.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. Research analysts predict that Berry will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is -119.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CarVal Investors LP grew its position in shares of Berry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 242,008 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,564,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Berry by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 665,533 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

