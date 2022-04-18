BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.81

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 24880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BGCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $461.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,281,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,075,000 after buying an additional 3,350,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,754,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,559,000 after buying an additional 2,441,500 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

