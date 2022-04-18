Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 41,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 404,136 shares.The stock last traded at $25.24 and had previously closed at $24.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.11 million and a PE ratio of -8.74.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

