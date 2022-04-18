Big Data Protocol (BDP) Trading 123.5% Higher This Week

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 123.5% higher against the dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Big Data Protocol Profile

BDP is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 42,370,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

