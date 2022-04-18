Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $24.94

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.94, but opened at $24.03. Bilibili shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 114,956 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $280,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $125,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bilibili by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after buying an additional 1,741,292 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

