BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Trading 0.9% Higher

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.09. 46,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 327,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30.

Get BIMI International Medical alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in BIMI International Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIMI International Medical by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 208,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIMI International Medical by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 207,831 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIMI International Medical by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.