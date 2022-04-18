Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Trading Down 7.6%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 9,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 660,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

BRDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,643,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,907,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,443,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bird Global Company Profile (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

