BitCoal Market Cap Hits $14,668.85 (COAL)

BitCoal (COAL) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $14,668.85 and approximately $28.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.47 or 0.00626740 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 145.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

