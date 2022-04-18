BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.16 Billion

Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) to report $4.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $17.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.29 billion to $18.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

BJ traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.74. 1,081,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,427. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

