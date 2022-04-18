Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $106.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,530. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

