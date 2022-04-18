Bossard (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) PT Raised to CHF 466 at Berenberg Bank

Bossard (OTCMKTS:BHAGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from CHF 460 to CHF 466 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.00. Bossard has a 1-year low of $249.00 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

About Bossard (Get Rating)

Bossard Holding AG operates in the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

