Boston Partners Acquires New Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,525,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,923,000. Boston Partners owned about 1.36% of Steelcase at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Steelcase by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Steelcase stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,757. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,933.98%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

