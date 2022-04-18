Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $15.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $589.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,770. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $595.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.16. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

