Boston Partners Decreases Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,599,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in ABM Industries were worth $65,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in ABM Industries by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 7,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 268,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 80,263 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 105,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in ABM Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 201,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.03. 1,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,890. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.23. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

