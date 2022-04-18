Boston Partners Has $125.20 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Boston Partners raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 7,624.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 627,944 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.14% of Middleby worth $125,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Middleby by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Middleby by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Middleby by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Middleby by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.79. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $145.31 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

