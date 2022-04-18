Boston Partners Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Boston Partners cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Western Union were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 312,546 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 359,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 306,164 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.97. 28,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

