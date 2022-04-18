Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,713 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.20% of PACCAR worth $60,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,976. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.69. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

