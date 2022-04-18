Boston Partners Purchases New Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 525,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,362,000. Boston Partners owned 0.67% of Columbia Banking System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of COLB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.05. 2,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,924. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

