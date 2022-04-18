Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hologic were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hologic by 93.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 47,360 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Hologic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.09. 6,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

