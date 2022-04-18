Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,011,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,148,819 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Gentex were worth $139,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gentex by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 267,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 49,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Gentex by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 119,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $27.36. 2,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,151. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

