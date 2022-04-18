Boston Partners Sells 157 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.77% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHIL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL traded down $4.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.01. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,925. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.75 and a 12 month high of $234.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.38.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 31.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $31,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $55,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 963 shares of company stock valued at $185,220 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

