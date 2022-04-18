Boston Partners Sells 1,623 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 20.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MTX. CL King dropped their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:MTX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,979. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.25 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

