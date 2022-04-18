Boston Partners Sells 1,785 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $20,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 37.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth $369,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,325. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.27. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $81.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.