Boston Partners Sells 2,929 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.43% of Wabash National worth $23,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of WNC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,199. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,318.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

