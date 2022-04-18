Boston Partners Sells 3,221 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 475,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Employers were worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Employers by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

NYSE EIG traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $41.45. 686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,387. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.07.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

EIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Employers (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.