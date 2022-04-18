Boston Partners Sells 36,545 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,194,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,545 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $165,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

HXL stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.47. 571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.06. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

