Boston Partners Sells 37,210 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Belden were worth $96,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Belden by 1,632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,428. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

