Boston Partners Sells 560 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.13% of Assurant worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Assurant by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AIZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $190.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $190.19.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

