Boston Partners Sells 9,376 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Boston Partners decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,276,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $113,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.77. 10,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.