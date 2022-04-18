Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.85

Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.85 and last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 7014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.66.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

