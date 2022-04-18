British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.40) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.12) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.52) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.12) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,720.56 ($48.48).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,262 ($42.51) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,235.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,910.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.04). The company has a market cap of £74.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.71) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($42.92), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($363,009.62). Insiders purchased 14 shares of company stock valued at $45,156 in the last quarter.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

