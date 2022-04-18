Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 160.61%.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 483.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 102,828 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $4,617,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 82,749 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 337.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 88,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.