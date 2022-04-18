Brokerages Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will post sales of $33.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.72 million. CareCloud reported sales of $29.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $152.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.44 million to $153.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 274.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 81,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 125.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 110,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,884. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.93. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.