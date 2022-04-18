Brokerages Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Announce Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) will report $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the highest is $3.49. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $13.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.74 to $15.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.57.

COST traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $582.56. 63,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $545.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.26. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $365.29 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $258.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,937,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,383 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

