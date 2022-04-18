Brokerages Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Post $5.13 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will report $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.63. Cigna posted earnings per share of $4.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $22.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.40 to $22.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $25.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $26.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.91.

CI traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,544. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Cigna by 33.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.6% in the third quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 60,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

