Brokerages Expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nikola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Nikola reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nikola will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKLA. Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 52.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 22.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 549,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,615,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

