Brokerages Expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VTEX’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VTEX will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VTEX.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VTEX in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth $206,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 459,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. VTEX has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

VTEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VTEX (VTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.