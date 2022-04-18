Brokerages Expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VTEX’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that VTEX will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VTEX.
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth $206,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VTEX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 459,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. VTEX has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $33.36.
VTEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VTEX (VTEX)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VTEX (VTEX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.