Brokerages Set Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Target Price at $108.27

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

