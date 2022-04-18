Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) PT at C$13.53

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting C$12.51. 1,117,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,647. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,263.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$485,326.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,680 shares in the company, valued at C$4,587,562.79.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

