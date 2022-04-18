Brokerages Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) PT at $13.72

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.72.

DB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of DB stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 182,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

