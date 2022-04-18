Brokerages Set Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Target Price at GBX 21

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.27).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LON:HBR traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 519.40 ($6.76). 11,272,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 426.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 390.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284 ($3.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 526.60 ($6.85). The firm has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

