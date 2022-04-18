Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Price Target at GBX 290.83

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 290.83 ($3.79).

A number of research firms recently commented on J. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.24) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.52) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

