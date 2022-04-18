Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Price Target at GBX 290.83

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:JGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 290.83 ($3.79).

A number of research firms recently commented on J. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.24) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.52) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

