Brokerages Set Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT at $74.69

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on NHYDY shares. UBS Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

NHYDY opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.