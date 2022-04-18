Brokerages Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target at $29.14

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,432 over the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 77,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 199,385 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,163,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Rambus by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 24,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rambus by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. Rambus has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.