Brokerages Set Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) PT at $26.17

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $21.76 on Friday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $27.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $897,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

