Brokerages Set The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Target Price at $46.69

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,058,782.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,250 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Andersons by 29.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Andersons by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Andersons stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.15. 7,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Andersons has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

